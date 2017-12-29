Protest planned in opposition of Confederate statue removal

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, which has since been removed from Health Sciences Park. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A group of protesters may plan to come to Memphis to demonstrate against the removal of Confederate statues.

A week after Confederate statues came down in Memphis, a group opposed to the removal is organizing a rally ion Memphis.

"We are coming to just send the Memphis government a message," Confederate 901 organizer Billy Sessions said.

The Confederate 901 Facebook page has more than 4,000 followers and organizers said they are planning a rally on January 6.

Organizers said the event will be a peaceful protest to hold the city accountable for "the crimes they committed."

"We are not coming in violence, we are not coming to bring any kind of harshness to the people of Memphis. That's not what this is about," organizer Tom Horn said.

Horn said the group has submitted a permit application with the city of Memphis, but has never heard back.

"No one has filled a permit to protest regarding the removal of statues," city officials said. "They may have made inquiries about the permit process, but they have not filled with the city."

"The monuments and the desecration of a grave is such a violation; it's just the straw that broke the camel's back," Horn said.

Horn and Sessions both live outside of Memphis, but Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said he doesn't know anything about the group or the rally, and hopes it will remain peaceful if it does happen.

The owner of Memphis Greenspaces, Inc., the parks owners, said in a statement that they have not been reached out to by anyone seeking access to the parks on January 6.

Memphis Police Department said they have heard of the potential rally and are planning to keep the peace.

