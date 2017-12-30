New TN law prohibits certain lights on vehicles - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New TN law prohibits certain lights on vehicles

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A new Tennessee law changes the way you can customize your car.

The law prohibits red, blue, green, and other special effect lights on the front of vehicles. 

Only white and amber lights will be allowed. 

There are exceptions for emergency and funeral procession vehicles.

The law takes effect Jan. 1. 

