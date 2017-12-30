New TN law prohibits certain lights on vehicles

Charges against two men were dropped in the case of a mother being shot to death at a McDonald's drive-thru.More >>
New details have come out about a Memphis police officer's arrest on domestic violence charges.More >>
A new Tennessee law changes the way you can customize your car.More >>
The University of Memphis Tigers fell to the Iowa State Cyclones 21-20 in the 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl.More >>
Fans from both the Memphis Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones braved the cold weather to support their teams in Saturday's AutoZone Liberty Bowl.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
