Memphis falls to Iowa State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The University of Memphis Tigers fell to the Iowa State Cyclones 21-20 in the 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Riley Ferguson finished his final game at Memphis completing 21 of 33 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Miller, also playing his final game for the Tigers, finished with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

"They ran a couple of schemes that were a little different. So it was kind of hard, you know, to get the ball out. At the same time we have to find a way to make a play. There on the last play, I have to find a way to make the throw to Phil (Mayhue). No matter if I have pressure in my face or not, I have to find a way to make that throw," Ferguson said.

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell said his offense never found the right rhythm on Saturday.

"We weren't able to establish the run today and that's something that other than the one drive that really kind of hindered our tempo and the rhythm we were trying to get to offensively, and then when you're trying to throw against guys that are dropping eight, it definitely makes some challenges," Norvell said.

A crucial roughing the passer call on Genard Avery negated a Memphis interception and ultimately led to an Iowa State touchdown.

"I was just playing the play out man. I felt like it was a bad call, but at the end man they got this W," Avery said.

Ferguson was named Memphis' offensive player of the game, and Avery was the Tigers' defensive player of the game.

