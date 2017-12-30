Memphis, Iowa State fans brave the cold for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Fans from both the Memphis Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones braved the cold weather to support their teams in Saturday's AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

"It's minus 18 back home so this is a heatwave for us," Iowa State fan Jerry Dobbins said.

Iowa State fans escaped a snow storm and were pretty comfortable with game day temperatures in the high 30s.

"It's sunny-ish and warm and football in December. We're happy," Iowa State fan Chris Tice said.

The Cyclones blew into the Bluff City in large numbers.

"Iowa and Iowa State both travel good. About 25,000 fans down here. About a 9 hour drive and we're ready to win some football," Dobbins said.

"A little more Iowa fans than normal visitors but it's been fun," Memphis fan Drew Sachenbacher said.

Tiger Lane was packed with fans who showed up more than 24 hours before kickoff.

"It's just football at the end of the day. It's just fun," Memphis fan Justin Sanders said.

"We want to win of course. We want to win," Iowa State fan Bruce Heetland said.

It was a sold-out crowd, and Memphis fans were loud and proud.

"When the Tigers and Grizzlies are doing good, it's good for the city and the economy here, and we need it," Sachenbacher said.

