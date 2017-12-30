FIRST ALERT: Brutal cold to end 2017

The end to the year 2017 is upon us and to ring in the new year, we are expecting some downright cold temperatures for the Mid-South.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will fall into the teens across the region with winds out of the north making it feel like the single digits.

Thanks to some moisture to our south, places in North Mississippi could wake up to some slick spots thanks to sleet and freezing rain. Most locations will remain dry, but locations such as Batesville, Oxford, Taylor, Marks, and Clarksdale, could see a slick spot on bridges and overpasses.

That is why the National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight Sunday until noon tomorrow for Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, and Lafayette Counties.

As we closeout 2017 it is going to be very cold across Memphis and the Mid-South. If you are headed downtown to the Guitar Drop on Beale Street, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the teens and with the north winds it will feel like the single digits at midnight.

Forecast are panting a picture across the Mid-South in the single digits for wind chills as we welcome in 2018 and it seems like the brutally cold air won’t go away anytime soon. That is why a Wind Chill Advisory is active for Sunday night going into our Monday morning.

With temperatures expected to be frigid, it is a good idea to bring pets indoors. To keep a check on your neighbors to make sure they stay warm. Protect any plants and pipes outside. Also remember to bundle up in layers before heading out in the cold temperatures.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.