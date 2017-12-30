Murder charges dropped in McDonald's drive-thru shooting

Charges against two men were dropped in the case of a mother who was shot to death at a McDonald's drive-thru.

First-degree murder charges against Joseph and Jonathan Hamilton were dismissed because of lack of prosecution because a witness did not show up for a preliminary hearing, according to Larry Buser of the Shelby County District Attorney's office.

"We asked for and received a continuance at the first setting for the hearing, but when the witness again did not show up at the second court date the judge dismissed the charges. We still can - and will - present the cases to the grand jury for indictment and prosecution in criminal court," Buser said in an email.

The two were originally charged in connection to the shooting death of Tamika Coleman in September while she sat with her boyfriend in a McDonald's drive-thru on Winchester Road.

Her boyfriend was injured, but he was able to accuse the Hamiltons as those who opened fire.

