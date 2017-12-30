Murder charges dropped in McDonald's drive-thru shooting

Memphis city leaders kicked off the New Year by reflecting on the good and bad of 2017 Monday.More >>
Methodist welcomed their first baby of 2018 Monday morning.More >>
Two men are behind bars, accused of firing shots at deputies during a chase in Olive Branch on New Year's morning.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office charged a man with murder after deputies said he shot and killed a woman.More >>
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Cleveland police say a man who was out shoveling snow was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its Food Lion brand homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.More >>
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.More >>
On Sunday night, a man was shot to death with an assault rifle inside of a home in Pike County. At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home.More >>
A new income tax credit intended to offset the increased 2 percent gas tax increase that took place in July 2017 will go into effect Monday.More >>
