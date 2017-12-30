Murder charges against 2 men in mother's death dropped

Charges against two men were dropped in the case of a mother who was shot to death at a McDonald's drive-thru.

First-degree murder charges against Joseph and Jonathan Hamilton were dismissed because of lack of prosecution, according to online records.

The two were originally charged in connection to the shooting death of Tamika Coleman in September while she sat with her boyfriend in a McDonald's drive-thru on Winchester Road.

Her boyfriend was injured, but he was able to accuse the Hamiltons as those who opened fire.

