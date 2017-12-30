Affidavit says MPD officer punched ex-wife in face

New details have come out about a Memphis police officer's arrest on domestic violence charges.

Quintsontro Irby, 45, a 17-year veteran with the Memphis Police Department, was arrested Tuesday for domestic assault.

A police affidavit said his ex-wife was picking up their daughter when the two started arguing and it quickly turned violent. Irby started grabbing his ex-wife's arm and punching her in the face.

Irby was relieved of duty pending the investigation.

