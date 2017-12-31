The answer to what causes wind chill

What causes a wind chill?

Temperatures are already cold enough across the Mid-South but when you factor in the wind, it makes it feel even colder.

The Mid-South is under a Wind Chill Advisory until Tuesday at noon. A Wind Chill Advisory is telling people to be aware. When the National Weather Service issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring.

That is why it is encouraged to dress for cold weather and limit your exposed skin when venturing outdoors during the extreme wind chills.

Here is the reason why winds make your body feel so much colder than the actual air temperature. Our body naturally loses heat through convection, with no wind the layer of heat between your skin and the outside stays in place. When you add wind to the scenario, the moving air breaks up that layer and whisks away the heat from your body.

The National Weather Service has a wind chill chart, that can show you what the temperatures will feel like to you when you are outside. Giving you, the amount of time it takes for frostbite to occur.

Cold temperatures can be dangerous and deadly. It is always good to take precautions when it comes to dealing with the arctic blast every time it moves into the Mid-South.

