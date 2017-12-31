MPD searching for missing 13-year-old from Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old from Whitehaven who ran away from home.

Khureir Royster was last seen near the intersection of Victoria Road and West Big Ben Drive around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Royster ran away from home after an argument with her father. She suffers from an illness that requires medication.

She's described as 5-feet-8-inches tall with long brown and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black bandana, black jacket, and blue jeans.

If you see Royster, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4779.

