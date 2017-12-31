People from all over the world come to Memphis to celebrate New Year's Eve

Despite the cold temperatures, Downtown Memphis was still flooded with people for New Year's Eve.

The crowds both on Beale Street and outside the Hard Rock Cafe started small on New Years Eve--mostly due to the well below freezing temperatures. Tens of thousands were still expected to enjoy themselves and see the guitar drop for the 10th time.

"Especially the last couple hours, tend to pack it out, so you want to be able to grab a drink, get inside get a little warmth, coming out here early is definitely in your favor," Hillary Holmes, manager of the Hard Rock Memphis, said.

Those brave enough early on Sunday evening were definitely feeling the cold. Well, most everyone was.

"I am warm enough right now actually," Huntsville, Alabama native Tina Campbell said.

People descended on Beale Street to celebrate the beginning of 2018, and some came from very far like London.

"Somewhere different. I decided not to spend it in London. I thought I would come to the U.S.," London resident Jonathan Knowles said.

Thousands of Iowa State fans are still in town after their victory in the Liberty Bowl. They said they're capping off a wonderful trip.

"We've really enjoyed your hospitality down here by the way. It's really a lot of nice people," Fred Greiner said.

Beale wasn't the only place where you can find a party. At Overton Square, crowds stuck inside at Lafayette's Music Room for some warmth and good music.

"It's going to be a wild party, so Beale Street is going to be a blast for the tourists. For the locals, we got something great for Memphis," Julian Salley, manager of Lafayette's, said.

Some of us have funny resolutions...

"Well I probably should stop eating BBQ every three hours, but I don't know about that," Marshalltown, Iowa, resident Mike Bearden said.

Others more serious...

"Live my life a little bit, spend some time with my family, and be more socially active," Darnell Diggs, from Memphis, said.

No matter what you do to celebrate, may you have a wonderful 2018!

