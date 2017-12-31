Power restored after New Year's Eve outage - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Power restored after New Year's Eve outage

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia commons) (Source: Wikimedia commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More than 1,400 people lost power on New Year's Eve in Memphis.

Power has since been restored.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

Click here to see the latest MLGW outage map.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly