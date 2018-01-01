3 shot, including 2 police, at New Year's party in Dyer County

Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to Douglas Cafe (aka Betty's), around 2 a.m. on Smith Street in Newbern, Tennessee.

Two officers and one civilian were injured in the shooting. All three were taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis in unknown condition. Both officers are expected to be OK.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting. At one point, they focused their efforts on an SUV parked outside the business, looking for shell casings or other evidence.

Dona White, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots, but thought they were fireworks.

"This here is terrible because these police officers are out here to protect us, and I honor them," White said.

Another neighbor said she heard the shots and didn't want to come outside out of fear.

TBI said the club was near closing time during a New Year's Eve party when Newbern Police Department was called there for a disturbance call.

A man who said he is a firefighter in the area said police are frequently called to the club.

One suspect is in custody, but two others remain at large.

The city has set up a donation fund for the officers and their families:

Meanwhile, White said she hopes the violence doesn't give the rural community of Newbern a bad name.

"This town is safe," she said.

