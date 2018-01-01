UConn beats Memphis 97-49 for 83rd straight conference win

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Gabby Williams scored 20 points, making all 10 of her shots, to lead six UConn players in double figures as the top-ranked Huskies routed Memphis 97-49 in the conference opener for both teams Sunday.

Kia Nurse had 16 points and Napheesa Collier added 14 for the Huskies (11-0) who have never lost in 83 American Athletic Conference games.

The win was their 71st straight conference win in the regular season to go along with all four post-season tournament titles.

Brea Elmore had 20 points for Memphis (5-9), which came into the game on a four-game winning streak, but falls to 0-8 all-time against the Huskies. Jasmine James chipped in with 13 points for the Tigers.

The Huskies never trailed. Memphis shot 50 percent from the floor in the first quarter (6 of 12), but was behind 29-15 after UConn hit 14 of its 21 shots.

Elmore tried to keep the Tigers close. She scored 15 points in the first half. But Williams and Collier had 12 points each and the Huskies led 54-29 at the break, with a 30-point advantage in the lane.

UConn scored 24 points off 18 Memphis turnovers and outscored the Tigers 62-18 in the paint.

BIG PICTURE:

Memphis: The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Tigers, who opened the year 1-8. Memphis falls to 0-3 against ranked teams, with losses to Ohio State and DePaul.

UConn: The 71st straight regular-season conference win moves the Huskies into third place on the all-time list, passing Stanford, which won 70 straight Pac-12 games between January, 2009 and September, 2013. ... The win also was the Huskies 70th straight at home, giving them the third longest winning streak in Division I history, behind an 82 game streak from Stanford and their own 99 game home winning streak, which ran between 2007-2012.

UP NEXT:

Memphis: The Tigers have five days off before a home game next Saturday against East Carolina.

UConn: The Huskies will also face ECU in their next game, which will come Wednesday on the road.

