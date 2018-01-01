Man shoots, kills woman in first homicide of 2018

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with murder after deputies said he shot and killed a woman.

Deputies found a body around 2 a.m. Monday on Ragan Farm Drive, and they later ruled the shooting a homicide.

Chandra Mays, 29, was identified as the victim.

Detectives said the investigation revealed this to be a domestic-related homicide.

They later charged the suspect, 31-year-old Corry Merriweather, with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

This is the first homicide in Shelby County in 2018.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.