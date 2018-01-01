3 arrested; shots fired at deputies during chase

Two men are behind bars accused of firing shots at deputies during a chase in Olive Branch on New Year's morning.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department received a call about an auto burglary in the Mitchell's Corner subdivision just after midnight.

Deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop when the driver drove off.

Two suspects later bailed out of the vehicle in the Chateau Drive area and ran away.

Deputies said one of the suspects fired shots at deputies during the chase.

One suspect was taken into custody by a sheriff's K-9. The other was later found walking in the area. A third suspect was also taken into custody and is being charged as a juvenile.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Tyler Brunson and Malik Graham, both 18, were arrested.

Brunson is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon on a law enforcement officer.

Graham is charged with disorderly conduct.

Deputies said they found property in the suspect's vehicle that may have been stolen in other auto burglaries. If you are missing any property, call DeSoto County at 662--469-8500.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.