Methodist welcomes first 'Centennial baby'

Methodist welcomed their first baby of 2018 Monday morning.

Jack was born at 1:04 a.m. at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown.

Jack, at 8 pounds 11 ounces, is the first baby born during Methodist's Centennial year.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was founded in 1918. Each baby born on January 1 this year will have a special centennial onesie, and each baby born at their locations in the Mid-South will receive a special gift basket.

