Some Memphians living in the cold this winter

The dangerously cold temperatures are not something Mid-Southerns are use to dealing with.

While some are living without heat at home, other brought in 2018 in the dark after a Memphis Light, Gas, and Water outage Sunday night.

"Just sitting waiting for the lights to come back on. I guess it was a different way to bring the New Year in," Terrence Williams, whose power went out Sunday night, said.

Williams' New Year's Eve party was cut short.

"Power went out for like 15 to 20 minutes and when it was out, the whole neighborhood went out," he said.

MLGW said 1,400 customers were affected for a few hours in the East Memphis, Orange Mound, and Binghampton areas.

The power was eventually restored.

MLGW said there was some wiring down causing the partial circuit outage, but they haven't said what officially caused the wires to come down or if the freezing temps played a factor.

Keelin Kizer lives at the Woods at Ridgeway in East Memphis. He never lost power, but he's been without heat for some time.

"I been without heat since the beginning of the winter," he said.

He said despite several complaints since September, his apartment complex still hasn't fixed the problem. And to make matters worse...

"I got a little boy. I don't even bring him over here because it's too cold. He's 10 months and bring him over here in this cold house, he's already coughing," Kizer said.

He's like many people praying for some relief.

After the story aired, the Woods at Ridgeway Apartments fixed Kizer's heater.

