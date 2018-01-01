Group raises money to grant sick teen's dream

The 41st annual Ski Freeze is the largest fundraiser for The Dream Factory of Memphis which makes dreams happen for seriously ill children.

Despite being called the Ski Freeze, the bitter cold temperatures were too much for people who planned to ski the Mississippi River.

The group decided not to ski to keep everyone safe.

"It is really giving a child that is sick and in the hospitals and the needles and the pain--it gives them a reprieve. A chance to think about just themselves," Ski Freeze coordinator Brian Juengling said.

Proceeds from this year's event will be used to grant Kelby's dream. Kelby was diagnosed with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

The 16-year-old girl's dream will be granted because of the event.

WMC Action News 5 was a proud sponsor.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.