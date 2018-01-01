Workers try to stay warm in below freezing Mid-South temperatures

Despite the dangerous cold and the New Year's holiday, work still needs to get done.

"I've got to do what I've got to do to make a living," Beale Street worker Chris Petty said.

That's right--even in freezing temps.

Petty was working Monday on Beale Street as a restaurant door greeter, and he's doing his job in the cold all with a smile.

"I've got three or four layers on. Long johns and everything, just trying to stay warm out here today," Petty said.

Dale Wint and his family are in town from Texas having a good time, yet trying to stay warm here.

"We're just trying to bundle up and keep moving," Dale said.

Kathy and Leslie Wint said they had as many as three layers of clothing on, including scarves and gloves.

They feel for all workers braving the cold temperatures, and they even have a few tips for them.

"They need some of those hand warmers and toe warmers definitely," Leslie said.

