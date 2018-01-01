Frustrated neighbors decorate MLGW barrier

An East Memphis neighborhood is getting creative with a roadblock that is overstaying its welcome.

Two MLGW barriers have been sitting in the road for more than a year, so some residents decided to decorate it.

Jennifer Black and other neighbors on Northwood Drive pitched in to deck out the two barriers in 2018 cheer, but while they look fun and joyful, the truth is this neighborhood wants these barriers gone.

"Everybody is tired of it! Just absolutely tired of it," Black said.

Neighbors said the barriers and the small sink hole underneath have been there for more than a year and a half.

The barriers were put up by MLGW after crews completed underground pipe work, and it's been causing problems.

"It makes it very difficult to drive through," neighbor Skip Howard said. "People can't park in front of their homes. Just it really makes it darned inconvenient."

"To back out of my driveway every morning is a little bit of a...eek! It's dangerous," Black said.

The decorating started last week with a Christmas theme, and the neighborhood says they're not stopping.

"We will have decorations appropriate to the month all the way through the year. As far as it takes for them to come fix it," Black said.

"We have Valentines day coming up. We've got Mardi Gras coming up. Easter! I mean we've got a whole year planned," Howard said.

While they're using some joy to spread their message, don't mistake the cheerful display for anything but a call to action for MLGW.

"I want you to please come out here and do your job," Black said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.