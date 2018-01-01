Popular Midtown restaurant serves free hot meals on New Year's Day

Dozens of people got a hot meal at one of Midtown's hottest restaurants without having to pay a thing.

Instead of a resolution to help the community, workers at the restaurant Second Line in Overton Square got in action on the first day of 2018, serving free meals for several hours.

"These people didn't have to come out and feed us. It's just a blessing for them to do this," Angela Houston said.

Owner and chef Kelly English teamed up with the city to make the event possible. Police and firefighters were there to lend a hand.

"It makes me feel really good about this city. It's been a real inspiring few days," English said.

"The city actually pitching in to help the transitional homeless get out of the frigid cold weather, is an inspiration," Randal Brasher said.

It was more than just food--those who needed it were also given clothes to stay warm during the frozen winter nights.

"I hope they feel good about the direction our city goes in, and I hope they feel like they bring value to the world because they do," English said.

Besides a full stomach, those who ate left with a renewed spirit to start a new year with new possibilities.

"Keep up the good work and do not let nothing turn you down even though we made it to 2018, got to keep on pressing on. You pray for me, I'll pray for you and watch God change things," Houston said.

