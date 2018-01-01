Myron Lowery's annual brunch sees important topics discussed

Music and mimosas filled the room for Myron Lowery's Jazz Champagne Brunch, but among the fun and festivities, those who came discussed serious topics.

The theme of the 24th annual event was moving Memphis and Shelby County forward.

"It's time to bring community leaders, civic leaders, elected officials all together," Lowery said.

Lowery has served on the Memphis City Council since 1991, and he now holds emeritus status. He worked to get the Confederate statues removed and is happy that years of hard work by he and others finally paid off.

"I knew of the plan that the city utilized a couple of years ago. So I knew it was a good plan and it would work," :Lowery said.

Homicides did go down in 2017, but they were still a huge issue with 199, including the unsolved murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington.

Lowery said it's going to take Memphis police and the community working together to fix the problem.

"We've got to make sure we have adequate police officers on the street. Everybody needs to dedicate themselves, their neighborhood, their block to reduce crime," he said.

Lowery added other New Year's resolutions the city needs to make include fighting poverty and addressing the dilapidated housing in the city, so we can continue to grow and thrive in the new year.

"I'm an eternal optimist. Our best days are ahead of us," Lowery said.

