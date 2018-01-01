Say Cheese food truck serves grilled cheeses at warming center

Warming shelters are giving people a safe place to stay and get out of the cold, and one of the food trucks you may have seen around town is also lending a hand.

An email for help went out and within minutes food trucks like Say Cheese signed up to help to make sure people in the warming center are going to bed not only warm but with a full belly.

The arctic blast has us doing anything to stay warm, and there's nothing like a warm, gooey grilled cheese paired with a cup of tomato soup to melt away the chill of below freezing temperatures.

Terry LaRue and his wife Allison started the food truck in 2015. The only item on the menu--grilled cheese, a specialty of Terry when he worked in the Methodist Germantown emergency room.

On Monday night, sandwiches warmed the hands and bellies of Memphians settling in for the night inside the Benjamin Hooks warming center.

And making these sandwiches also warmed Terry's soul.

"New Year's Day, perfect time to do it. I mean start off the new year right," he said.

They started the year off by giving back to the community who supports them.

Memphis Food Truck Association president put out the call for help to food truck owners asking for them to donate their time and their kitchen talent to feed those escaping the cold.

Say Cheese was one of many trucks to jump on board right away.

"It's a good feeling knowing that it will help warm them up," Terry said. "I mean people are without heat, we're out here shivering. We can go inside to the heat some people can't. They just need a hot meal."

The LaRues served comfort food to get them through a cold night.

As long as the warming centers are open, the plan is to have food trucks there providing a fee warm meal to anyone who's checked in.

