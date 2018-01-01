13-year-old helps save family after house catches fire

A teenager is being credited for saving his extended family after fire ripped through their home.

Debris, personal items, and wrapping paper, all left outside after an early morning fire left a family without a home, but still the family is thankful.

"I got a place to stay thank God," homeowner Betty Isom said.

Despite the circumstances, she remains optimistic.

Isom and her family woke up to smoke. An early morning fire triggered the smoke alarm inside of their home on Tate Avenue near the intersection of McKinley Street.

With a house full for the holidays, it was Isom's 13-year-old grandson who woke up the other grandchildren and alerted everyone to the fire.

"They was scared to get out, so he got them out and alerted everybody to get out the home," Isom said.

All 10 family members made it out of the home.

Memphis Fire Department said the cause of the fire appears to stem from an electrical malfunction in one of the bedrooms.

Many of the family's possessions are gone.

"They mad because we don't have the house but I'm happy because I tell them all the time God do things for a reason," Isom said.

And it's this positive perspective that has rubbed off on one of Isom's sons.

"I can't ask for nothing else for this New Year but my family, cause everything else is material things we can always get back, but I can't get my family back," Joshua Isom said.

MFD said there is roughly around $10,000 of damage to the home. We do know Red Cross has stepped in, and Downtown Church is also raising funds and helping out too.

