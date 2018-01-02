What to do if your pipes freeze

You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing.

Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage. That's why it's so important to do your best to prevent them from freezing.

But do you know what steps to take if your pipes do freeze?

The Red Cross has a few tips to help thaw your pipes.

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, your pipe is probably frozen. Pipes are more likely to freeze when they're in exterior walls of a home.

If you think your pipes are frozen, keep the faucet on. The running water will aid ice melting within the pipe when you begin thawing the pipe.

Apply heat to the frozen pipe using an electric heating pad, an electric hair dryer, or a portable space heater. You can also wrap pipes with towels soaked in hot water.

Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove,or any other open flame.

Apply heat to the pipe until water pressure is fully restored.

If you cannot locate the frozen pipe or you cannot thaw it, call a plumber.

Check all faucets in your home for frozen pipes. If one freezes, others are likely to follow suit.

For more tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing, click here.

