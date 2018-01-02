Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of TODAY

Hoda Kotb is the new co-anchor of TODAY.

Kotb, 53, will replace Matt Lauer, who was fired in November amid sexual misconduct claims.

Kotb will join Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk in the morning.

"Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running," NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email Tuesday to staff. "They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of TODAY."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.