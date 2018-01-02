Firefighter called to battle fire at own home

Two firefighters had to get medical treatment Tuesday morning battling flames in Shelby County at the home of one of their own.

"When we woke up, my daughter woke up, black smoke was coming through the vents out of the ceiling," Pamela Webster said.

Webster said she and her daughter didn't waste time running out of their home on Hedgington Drive off Hacks Cross Road just after 7 Tuesday morning. Within minutes the family saw flames tearing through their home.

Webster's husband is a Memphis firefighter. She had to call and give him the news that their house was burning.

"He was at his shift at the fire station," she said.

Officials said the cold weather makes a firefight challenging, causing water to freeze and even creating issues with the breathing apparatus firefighters use.

One firefighter had to be taken to an ambulance so that he could catch his breath. Officials told us they rotated firefighters in and out because of the cold. One other firefighter hurt his knee, but both are expected to be OK.

"You're going in and out of these hot and cold regions, and as a firefighter, you've got lots of equipment on," said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department. "So it's a physical, physical challenge."

Investigators don't know what sparked the fire.

It is a rough start to 2018 for this firefighting family, but Webster said she's thankful in spite of the blaze.

"God is still good. God is faithful; we'll make it through this," she said.

