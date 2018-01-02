2 women carjacked at different Kroger stores Tuesday

Memphis Police Department is trying to track down the person(s) responsible for two carjackings that happened at Kroger stores Tuesday.

The first happened before 8 a.m. at the Kroger on Summer Avenue.

A woman was putting her groceries into her car when the carjacker came up to her vehicle and drove off in it.

The woman was not injured. She told police the man was wearing all-black clothing and pointed a gun at her. He took off in her silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Tennessee license plate 7E12E1, and the car and carjacker remain out of police custody.

Security guard Owen Gray works in the area. He said he's afraid crime like this is on the rise in the area.

"The security guards are doing all they can do to try to stop this," Gray said. "My son lives like three streets from here, and they kicked the door in on the house two streets over from him and they came on and broke the cat's neck."

Hours after the Summer Avenue carjacking, another woman shopping at Kroger became a carjacking victim.

It happened before 1 p.m. at the Kroger located on East Shelby Drive. Again a woman said a man took her car.

This time, the victim said she did not see a gun. Still, the carjacker drove off in her 2005 Ford Escape, which had a temporary license plate.

The suspect in this case also remains at large.

Shoppers say crime is going up in the busy area.

“Cold weather doesn't stop crime,” said customer Bob Thurman. “Everybody wants something for nothing.”

Memphis Police Department has not said if the carjackings are related or were committed by the same person.

Kroger released the following statement concerning the carjackings:

"Kroger is in full cooperation with local authorities to provide any information as they investigate the incident. Kroger is committed to creating a safe shopping environment for our customers. As part of this commitment, Kroger has invested in several measures at the Summer Avenue and Whitehaven Stores, including on-site security and surveillance equipment."

Officials are also reviewing Kroger’s security footage to see if it captured video of the carjacking suspects that can help police track them down.

