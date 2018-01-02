Phone calls prohibited while driving through school zones

Many school students are out of school on winter break, but once they return to school a new law will be in place to protect them.

As of January 1, 2018, Tennessee forbids drivers to use a hand-held device when driving through an active school zone. Hands-free devices are allowed.

This means, in addition to texting and driving, holding your cellphone to your ear and having a conversation is illegal in school zones.

The law also prohibits drivers under 18 years old from using cellphones at all in school zones.

Violators of the law can face a fine of up to $50.

