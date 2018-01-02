Memphis family gives Cosby Show tribute to parents

A Memphis family pays homage to their parents and 'The Cosby Show' with a touching tribute.

Frankie and Luellen Patrick celebrated 40 years of marriage on Christmas, and their children put on a special performance to celebrate.

The tribute was the same as one shown in the Happy Anniversary episode of 'The Cosby Show' where the Huxtables honored Cliff's parents with a song and dance to Ray Charles' "Night Time is the Right Time".

The Patrick family did the same skit and posted the video online.

The video has since gone viral with nearly 2 million views and more than 37,000 shares.

