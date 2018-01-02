Family pets 'massacred' under cover of darkness

William Wiggins and his daughter mourn after their family pets were massacred. (Source: KARK)

Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.

The killings happened between 7 p.m. December 28 and 8 a.m. December 29.

William Wiggins and his daughter spent the last 10 years raising and caring for miniature horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, and other small animals as if they were part of the family.

"We loved on them, fed them bottles, took them in the house when they were sick," Wiggins said. "Everyone knows how much they love their dogs and cats, imagine losing a whole herd of them at one time."

Then Friday morning, they opened the pen to greet them but instead found many of them dead--including goats, an alpaca, and a calf.

"When you show up at the pen to check on them in the morning time and everyone of them laying in the pen is dead from some type of wound, we all cried," Wiggins said.

Investigators called the person(s) who killed all the animals cowards and vowed to punish them.

"Whoever cowardly did this heinous act to animals as innocent as these in captivity, they will be punished to the extent of the law in the fullest," Sheriff Phil Reynolds said.

Reynolds' department is offering a reward for anyone who can help investigators track down the killer(s).

