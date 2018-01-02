Gang member arrested after MPD officer pinned between two cars

A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle Tuesday on Nina Drive in Frayser.

The officer was pinned between two vehicles, and MPD says his lower leg was injured.

MPD has not identified the victim, who they say is in non-critical condition.

Police have three suspects in custody, including 20-year-old Courtney Malone, and are looking for a fourth.

Malone was one of the suspects sought in OCU's Operation Dixie Homes Murda Squad.

