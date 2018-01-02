MATA trolley testing continues Wednesday

MATA will continue testing the trolleys this week.

Brake testing will be conducted on trolley cars between A.W. Willis and Greenlaw on Wednesday. That testing may also be expanded to the Hudson Transit Center on North Main Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to be aware of the testing and stay alert around trolley tracks, looking both ways before crossing.

For more information, visit the MATA Transit website.

