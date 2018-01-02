Man charged in first homicide of 2018 appears in court

The man charged in the first homicide of 2018 in Shelby County faced a judge Tuesday.

Corry Merriweather, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the death of 29-year-old Chandra Mays.

Deputies found Mays’ body around 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 on Ragan Farm Drive.

Merriweather’s case was transferred to domestic violence court and reset for January 9.

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

