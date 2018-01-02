McNairy Co., Clarksdale schools closed Wednesday

Clarksdale, Mississippi, students and staff will have one extra day of winter vacation.

School has been canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 3 because of frigid temperatures and heating issues in multiple buildings across the district.

Staff members and students will not report to any of the district’s facilities until classes resume Thursday, Jan. 4.

School officials say President’s Day on February 19 will be used as a make-up day.

Additionally, McNairy County Schools will also be closed on Wednesday because of the cold and some technical difficulties with the buses.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.