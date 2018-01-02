McNairy County Schools closed until Monday

McNairy County Schools will be closed through the remainder of the week because of mechanical problems with buses.

Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 8. Initially, classes were canceled only for Wednesday, but technical difficulties prompted school officials to postpone the start of the semester.

Officials have not said when they plan to make up the days.

Clarksdale, Mississippi, students and staff were also out on Wednesday because of frigid temperatures and heating issues in multiple buildings across the district.

Classes resume Thursday, Jan. 4, and Clarksdale school officials say President’s Day on February 19 will be used as a make-up day.

