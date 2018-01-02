‘Sea of Blue’ memorial planned for slain trooper

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office is preparing for a "Sea of Blue" memorial later this week to remember a trooper who was killed 11 years ago.

On Friday, Jan. 5, officers from several agencies will travel in a procession with their blue lights on display in honor of Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Calvin Jenks.

Jenks was murdered on Highway 14 on January 6, 2007.

The Sea of Blue will begin at 5:30 in the parking lot of the Tipton County Criminal Justice Complex.

