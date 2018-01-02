Waffle House employee attacked by customers who wanted thermostat adjusted

Police are searching for the teen and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.

The brawl happened Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. inside the restaurant on Germantown Parkway across from IKEA.

The woman who shot the video was afraid to talk on camera. She said two adults and 16-year-old walked in and complained it was too hot in the restaurant and asked that the temperature be turned down.

Video clip contains strong language

The 21-year-old worker said she would tell her manager. One of the women didn't like the answer and punched the employee.

"I think it’s crazy that she this happened to her,” the woman said. “I mean, just an employee trying to make a living."

That employee was at central records Tuesday pulling the police report. She said one of the women threatened to get a gun.

You can hear someone in the video ask, "Where's my damn gun?”

The woman who shot the video said one of the women said, "Y'all going to die today."

The brawl continued with the women cursing as employees tried to get them out of the restaurant.

Police describe the women in the video as a 50-year-old heavyset woman, a 16-year-old and a heavyset 25-year-old.

Officials were able to get the license plate on the white four-door Nissan Altima the women got into and drove off in.

The Waffle House employee victim was not seriously injured.

We asked to speak with the Waffle House employees inside, but they said they were not allowed to talk about the incident.

