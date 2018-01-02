Family of 8 homeless after busted pipes flood house

The cold weather is causing major problems across the Mid-South, flooding homes as pipes burst from the freezing temperatures.

A mother and her seven children were forced to leave their home after their pipes burst.

Latoria Jones said she was doing everything right, opening cabinet doors and leaving a slow trickle of water in faucets.

But without consistently working heat and freezing temps, there wasn't much she could do in her rental home to stop the pipes from busting.

“Been out of heat since December 8; this is the result,” Jones said. “I come home to...just look--water coming out of my house.”

Water still dripped hours later off the ceiling and cabinets inside of the home, soaking items stored in the attic and covering countertops and floors.

Jones said it's been a battle since December to keep her home warm, even with the landlord sending a repairman out to fix the heater several times.

Those repairmen would only patch the problem for a few days before the heat would be out again, Jones said.

With below freezing temperatures for the past week, Jones's pipes never stood a chance.

“I saw an MLGW truck that was coming down the street and I flagged them down and I asked them 'sir, can you turn this water off because my house is flooded,'” Jones said.

Jones's landlord said a work order was put in with the property management company Tuesday afternoon to fix the broken pipe.

Friends and family now host Jones and her seven kids until they can return home as a family.

A plumber we spoke with said if you find water is not coming out of the faucet, likely because of the cold weather, it means your pipes are frozen.

He said you should immediately turn off the water to the home to prevent flooding.

For more tips about preventing and dealing with freezing pipes, click here.

