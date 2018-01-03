Justin Timberlake announces new album with Memphis inspiration

New Justin Timberlake music is coming soon.

The Mid-South's favorite pop star is back with his new solo album, Man of the Woods, which will be released on February 2.

Timberlake said he was inspired by Memphis when writing this album.

JT released a teaser video Tuesday, in which you can hear a clip of a new song.

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family...but more so than any other album that I've ever written, where I'm from," he said.

On his social media, Timberlake posted the video with the caption, "FRIDAY..." What's to come Friday? A new song perhaps?

Either way, count us all in on some new JT.

