Man, woman sought after Olive Branch car burglary

Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a man and woman accused of stealing from a vehicle at Olive Branch County Club.

The burglaries happened on Friday, December 29, after 4 p.m.

Police said the two arrived in a silver Dodge Challenger when the man got out, smashed the window of another car, and stole a purse from inside.

A woman driver stayed in the car and drove off after the theft.

Police said the two then used a stolen credit card at Walmart in Olive Branch.

If you know where these two may be, call OBPD at 662-895-4111.

