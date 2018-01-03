Police looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

Memphis police are looking for a man who robbed a dollar store.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General at 6770 Winchester Road around 8:15 p.m. on December 30.

Police said the suspect approached the counter armed with a handgun and demanded money.

He got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an African American male around 6-feet-tall. He was wearing a brown and black skull cap, dark scarf and jacket, dark gloves, jeans, and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

