Ex-Grizzlies star turns to helping community after season-ending injury

A former Memphis Grizzlies star is proving he's more than just a great athlete by paying it forward in communities he's called home, including the Bluff City.

Native Memphian Jarnell Stokes is working on inspiring others as he recovers from a foot injury.

Stokes, a former Grizzlies forward, was cut from the Nuggets after just two games in 2016-17 after suffering a foot injury.

Since then, he's created a website and blogged about building a life not completely centered around basketball.

"What was the point? What was I supposed to do? I had no plan about life after basketball. This was literally all I had ever worked for, prayed for and wanted. And I was losing all of it. This nightmare was actually happening, but I understood that being world-class skills requires reinvention of self," he wrote.

Now, Stokes is hosting basketball camps to teach skills to youth in the state. The first was held in Knoxville, where he once played for the University of Tennessee.

He's also teamed with So Much Love Foundation, which works to transform abandoned buildings in Memphis into sustainable gardens as well as provide food and necessities for those in need.

He's even got an upcoming program, Creation Nation, of which details have yet to be announced.

Stokes recently released a video highlighting all the things he's doing with his platform as an athlete to help improve the lives of others.

What changes do you plan on making in 2018?

Former Memphis teammate Courtney Lee took note of Stokes' message, and decided he'd help the effort, committing $1 to each retweet he gets. As of Wednesday morning, he was up to 2,500.

For every RT I’m going to donate $1 to poverty in Memphis!



Help spread @JarnellStokes' message and make the world a better place!

