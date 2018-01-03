Singer Anita Baker comes out of retirement, announces farewell concert

Singer Anita Baker comes out of retirement, announces farewell c - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

R & B songstress Anita Baker surprisingly announced her retirement, from a more than 30-year career, on Twitter on January 12, 2017. In another surprise, made on Twitter, Baker announced she's coming out of retirement for a farewell concert.

The Toledo, Ohio, native marked her footprint on the music scene with her 1983 debut album Songstress.

Fast forward 30 years and Baker has racked up eight Grammy Awards and 18 nominations.

The singer has not yet announced which cities her farewell concert will stop in. 

You can watch for updates on her Twitter account: @IAMANITABAKER.

