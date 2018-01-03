Longtime CBHS dean, teacher dies

Longtime Christian Brothers High School Dean of Students George Pratt died at the age of 70.

Pratt graduated from CBHS in 1965 and served as dean for over 46 years.

He was named dean emeritus before the 2017-18 school year.

Pratt also served as a math teacher, basketball coach, football coach, and baseball coach at CBHS.

Today we mourn the loss of one of the pillars of our community. Former Math teacher, Basketball/Football/Baseball coach and Long time Dean of Men, George Pratt. He loved this community as much as anyone & will Be Long remembered as the ideal Brothers’ Boy. #BrothersForLife pic.twitter.com/HCMmQCo3t6 — CBHS Basketball (@CBHSbasketball) January 3, 2018

