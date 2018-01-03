Study reveals best and worst cities to keep your New Year's resolutions

With up to 92 percent of Americans doomed to fail at keeping their New Year’s resolutions – “get out of debt” is among both the most popular and most commonly broken – the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions.



To help Americans stick to their 2018 goals, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities in 52 different categories, ranging from adult obesity to income growth to employment outlook.



Best Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Salt Lake City, UT San Jose, CA Orlando, FL Irvine, CA Austin, TX Portland, OR



Best vs. Worst

Fremont, California, has the lowest share of obese adults, 14.7 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 45.1 percent.

Fremont, California, has the lowest share of delinquent debtors, 1.80 percent, which is seven times lower than in Tempe, Arizona, the city with the highest at 12.65 percent.

South Burlington, Vermont, has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.1 percent, which is 5.2 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 10.9 percent.

Charleston, West Virginia, has the lowest prevalence of adult binge- and heavy drinking, 11.1 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in Madison, Wisconsin, the city with the highest at 26.4 percent.

San Jose, California, has the lowest share of adult smokers, 8.4 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in St. Louis, the city with the highest at 26.3 percent.

El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost (as a share of the median annual household income), 31.19 percent, which is 3.9 times lower than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the highest at 121.43 percent.



To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities ranked, click here:

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.