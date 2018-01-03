Pet sitter's friend steals $18K from home

Officers arrested a man suspected of stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry and valuables from a Cordova home.

The incident happened while the homeowners were out of town for the holidays.

A pet sitter was watching the home and allowed her friends to stay with her while she was there.

When the homeowners returned, they noticed a safe missing, along with pieces of jewelry.

Jakob Messer, 20, was arrested and charged with theft of property.

