UofM assistant coach headed to UGA

Memphis Tigers' assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the Bluff City.

The linebacker coach posted a "Thank You, Memphis" message on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the post, he thanked the city for supporting him over the last two years.

He ended the tweet by thanking Coach Mike Norvell and saying he and his family will always be Tiger fans.

Lanning has been named the linebackers coach at the University of Georgia.

Thank You Memphis pic.twitter.com/z7I8gaBjyJ — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) January 3, 2018

