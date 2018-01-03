3 Mid-South Kroger stores to close

Three Mid-South Kroger locations are closing in early February.

All three locations will close by February 3. Two of the locations are in Memphis--one on South Third Street near the intersection of East Belz Boulevard and the other on Lamar Avenue near the intersection of Kerr Avenue. The third location is in Clarksdale, Mississippi on South State Street.

All employees at the closing stores will be offered jobs at other Kroger locations.

Kroger said those locations will be closing because they are losing money. Since 2014, the three stores will have lost $6.4 million by the end of January 2018.

“Closing stores is always a difficult business decision to make,” said Scot Hendricks, president Kroger Delta Division. “We review our store’s performance annually and unfortunately, despite our store team’s best efforts, profits steadily continued to decline at all three stores. We are still committed to serving in the areas we operate, especially our Memphis area stores."

In the same press release it announced the store closings, Kroger announced it would be opening a fuel center near the Kroger located on Poplar Avenue near North Watkins Street. The opening date of the fuel center will be announced later in January.

Thirdly in the press release, Kroger Delta Division announced it would begin accepting ClickList at it's Bartlett location on Kirby Whitten Road on January 4.

ClickList is an online grocery ordering feature Kroger started in 2016. Click here to learn more about ClickList.

